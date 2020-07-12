This third installment in the Space Infantry Series takes the core concept of an elite squad of veteran sci-fi soldiers fighting through random obstacles to reach an objective, using only the tools they bring with them and what they can scrounge from the environment to a new level. Main additions are co-operative play, dice, and “node” cards.

The chit-based random number generation system has been replaced with physical dice. Static maps have been replaced with randomized locations on a set layout. Nodes towards a mission goal still exist but are no longer printed on the mission sheet. Instead, a deck of “node” cards are drawn and placed on an 11 x 17 map sheet as mission progresses. To further customize the experience, the “node deck” can be split into specific encounter types such as zero – g, hazardous terrain, science facility and so on.

-Grant