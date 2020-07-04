War Along the Great Lakes is Volume III in Worthington Publishing’s War of 1812 Campaign Series which other volumes include War Along the Chesepeake and War Along the Gulf Coast.

The game uses blocks and point to point movement to recreate the fighting along the Great Lakes during the War of 1812 between the United States and Great Britain. During each turn each player receives action points plus random action points to activate his units for movement and combat. During combat each unit rolls dice and scores hits on opponent units.

-Grant