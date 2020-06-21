During the quarantine, we got in a few video interviews with designers over Skype and had a good time talking with them about their recently published and upcoming games. David Thompson released four games in 2019 including Undaunted: Normandy and Castle Itter and he took some time to chat with us about those games as well as upcoming titles including Undaunted: North Africa and Soldiers in Postman’s Uniforms.
Hey Grant and Alexander (and David)… Great interview! I learned a lot. I’m kind of a very “old school” grognards who “cut my teeth” playing older AH hex-encounter games.. three or four hours, sometimes LOTS of counters. So this “new” way of thinking catches me a little by surprise. Over the years, I’ve become a solo player (nobody to play with), and have become quite interested in games that challenge my decision making . Currently, I’d say “Hostage Negotiator”, “Nemo’s War”, “This War of Mine”, Combat Infantry (Columbia) and some RPG’s have my attention more than not. I’ve been looking into David’s games and have Castle Iter. This North Africa game begins to look very interesting. When David said he was looking for some off-beat ideas, it made me want to suggest some spin off of “Keep up the Fire” from Victory Point Games. Years ago I bought a game of “Moseby’s Raiders”… guerrilla warfare, asymmetrical play… just wondered IF that might be up David’s interest.
