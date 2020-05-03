How the West was Saved is a two–player strategic wargame based upon the Russo – Polish War from April 1920, when the Poles were poised to attack Kiev, until October 1920 when the War effectively came to an end. One player commands the Polish and Ukrainian armies; the other commands the Russians (and their Lithuanian allies if Lithuania joins the conflict). Generally, each counter denotes a cavalry or infantry division or an artillery train; but, some smaller brigades and regiments are also represented.

-Grant