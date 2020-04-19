Freedom! is a siege game, a test of will, endurance and tactics between the besieged freedom fighters and the besieging imperial forces, who have come to crush the rebellion. This universal contest is presented through a dramatic history of the siege of a Greek Holy City (Messolonghi) by Ottoman forces during the Greek War of Independence.

The battle takes place on two maps: one showing the actual city and the forces involved in the siege, and one with the surrounding areas, highlighting the support that each of them provides to both players.

-Grant