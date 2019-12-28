Storming the Gap is the first volume in the World At War 85 series of games of fast and furious platoon-level combat. Set in 1985, in an alternate history of World War III, when the Warsaw Pact armies storm across the border of East Germany in a powerful attempt to seize West Germany and the whole of Free Europe.

This game is fresh off of Kickstarter and is a BIG game. With a 100 page rulebook (which is actually not so text dense but more in the style of their Tactical series rules with lots of pictures and examples) you will need to invest some time in learning this one but it actually is a lot easier than it appears. We saw the game at WBC 2019 and also talked with one of the designers Keith Tracton and are really keen to get this one to the table.

-Grant