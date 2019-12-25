We just want to say thanks to all our readers and viewers who support us and read and watch out stuff. This is a brand new copy of a new game from Worthington Publishing called Hold the Line: The American Civil War. All you have to do is sign up to follow our written blog. Merry Christmas!
-Grant
Merry Christmas and thanks for the giveaway!
Great podcast and cool looking game!
Merry Christmas!
Fröhliche Weihnachten aus Deutschland!
Yes
Merry Christmas, Thank you for the insightful reviews, player aid is the best war gaming channel on the tube,
