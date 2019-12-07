Another great entry into the ‘4X Series (Holland ’44, Ardennes ’44, Normandy ’44, Ukraine ’43, etc.) from GMT Games designed by Mark Simonitch, Stalingrad ’42 is a division-level game on the Axis 1942 summer offensive towards Stalingrad and the Caucasus. The game features 5 different scenarios. They are the Campaign Game: June 28th – December 31st (34 turns), Case Blue: June – August (14 turns), Operation Uranus: November – December (7 turns), Introductory Scenario: First 6 turns of Case Blue (uses one only map) and Battle of the Caucasus: August – November (16 turns) (uses only one map).

-Grant