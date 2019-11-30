Europe in Turmoil is a card-driven game set at the beginning of the 20th Century in which two players each assume the role of a political ideology ascendant in Europe at that time, with one side playing the Liberal (representing not just Liberal but also Socialist principles) and the other side playing the Authoritarian (representing the repressive, autocratic regimes of Germany, Austria-Hungary and Russia).

The card playing mechanic is closely related to that of Twilight Struggle or 1989: Dawn of Freedom, with the Naval Arms Race (representing the Dreadnought build-up between Germany and Britain) the closest equivalent to the Space Race / Tiananmen track from the aforementioned games.

We were able to do an interview with the designer Kris Van Beurden and you can read that here: https://theplayersaid.com/2018/07/23/interview-with-kris-van-beurden-designer-of-europe-in-turmoil-prelude-to-the-great-war-from-compass-games/

-Grant