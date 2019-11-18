We were able to get an advance prototype copy of 1941: Race to Moscow from PHALANX and put together this preview video. We all love a good East Front game and what is always one of the major deciding factors in these games: SUPPLY! So why don’t we just play a game that is almost solely focused on supply and logistics while using some Euro based mechanics and a cool looking race track map? 1941: Race to Moscow is a follow up game to 1944: Race to the Rhine but adds some new mechanics to the tried and true design.

The Kickstarter campaign starts today at 10:00am and you can check out that campaign page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/phalanxgames/2062281675?ref=d8hcv6&token=788853d6

-Grant