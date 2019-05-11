Yeah, yeah, this is super late, haha! But here it is! There’s some 2018 games we’ve played since making this and others we just couldn’t get to so it’s not an exhaustive or comprehensive list, just the ones we played and loved. Leave a comment with your favourite games from 2018!
Hey Grant,
Certainly don’t have to apologize for not having NF Ace on your list, I’m honored you mentioned it. And very happy Alexander had it on his list! Of course the next envelope of small denomination non-sequential bills gets mailed to Alexander but that’s the breaks 🙂
Seriously, great list and thanks for all you guys do for the hobby! I certainly appreciate being able to see a lot of games I otherwise would have no clue about. Cheers mates!
LikeLiked by 1 person