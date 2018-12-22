Ariovistus expands COIN Series Volume VI Falling Sky: The Gallic Revolt Against Caesar and takes 1-4 players back to Caesar’s first entry into Gaul, with a Helvetian migration challenging the Aedui and Germanic Tribes pressing close behind. New components and a new Faction enable one player to take command of the Germanic Tribes, while veteran Roman, Aedui, and Belgic players face unfamiliar strategic dynamics and deal with new events. For the heartiest, an extended scenario covers Caesar’s full time in Gaul—nearly a decade of resistance and revolt…

If you want a bit more information about the expansion, check out our interview with designer Volko Ruhnke.

-Grant

