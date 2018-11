This one I feel a little bad about, because the game is fantastic but the video quality is not. I recently moved, my camera stand broke (if you couldn’t tell), we had no lighting set up and it was very late at night. One day I might revisit this video because the game is very fun and deserves some better production quality. The game is so vibrant, but the lighting in this video does it a disservice.

