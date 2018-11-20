PSC Games has recently had a good run of interesting and slightly eclectic board wargames and this trend continues with Battle Ravens which comes to Kickstarter today.

We were fortunate enough to be given a pre-production copy of the game to play in advance of the start of the campaign and wanted to share our thoughts on the gameplay with you.

Here is a link to the Kickstarter game page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1992455033/daniel-merseys-battle-ravens-the-shieldwall-board?ref=nav_search&result=project&term=Battle%20ravens

-Grant

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jBGHEPCp0Ok