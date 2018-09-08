Pavlov’s House: The Battle of Stalingrad is a very interesting solitaire game that focuses on the defense of the fortified apartment building that was nicknamed “Pavlov’s House” by the Soviet 62nd Army after they withstood two months of attempts at storming from the German Wehrmacht during the Battle of Stalingrad in World War II. The name came from one of the building’s heroic defenders named Yakov Pavlov and was a huge psychological victory for the Soviets during that difficult period.

I have now played Pavlov’s House 11 times (10 solo and once as a cooperative) and really like this interesting game with some really neat elements such as the board that represents three different levels of the battle.

-Grant