Hitler’s Reich: WW2 in Europe is the first game in the Card Conquest System in which players recreate epic military contests of history in short, comparatively simple and easy to learn, but hard to master games. Designed to be set up in minutes and played to conclusion in one sitting, generally in about 2 hours. The games are not simulations but allow players to play out the war as they choose to see how history might change.

The game uses Conflict cards that represent a leader or other unit in combat and use that card’s combat value which is then modified by Event Cards that the player controls and dice rolling. The great thing about this game is that you get more dice for having contiguous controlled territory or sea zones so you really have to plan out your attacks to ensure that you have reasonable odds of success.

The game also is beautiful, with an odd looking board (as it is area movement) that seems to work for the system. The cards are thick with beautiful illustrations on the backs and the other components, which include many wooden bits representing control markers, fortifications and fleets, are fantastic. This game is a looker and also is fun to play. Look for a video review and some written Action Point posts in the upcoming weeks.

If you are interested in Hitler’s Reich: WW2 in Europe, you can order a copy for $69.00 from GMT Games at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-511-hitlers-reich.aspx

If you want a little more insight into the game itself, you can also read our interview with the game’s designer Mark McLaughlin.

-Grant