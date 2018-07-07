We recently played a prototype copy of a game that is currently on the P500 pre-order list from GMT Games called Plains Indian Wars designed by John Poniske. Plains Indian Wars is designed to be played by 1-4 players and is a card driven game, that uses multicolored cubes to represent the various protagonists in the game including the Northern Plains Tribes, Southern Plains Tribes, Settlers, Wagon Trains, U.S. Cavalry and the Transcontinental railroad. Players will use cards to move groups of units represented by the cubes around an area movement board to influence and controls areas and attack and defend. The game is fairly straight forward and can be played in 60-90 minutes.

We really enjoyed the game and feel that this is an excellent intro level wargame that uses similar mechanics to the Birth of America Series from Academy Games. The rulebook needs some work and some of the language on the cards needs to be cleaned up as it can be read in various ways. Overall, a nice game that is most importantly fun to play!

Here is a link to our interview with the designer John Poniske: https://theplayersaid.com/2017/09/05/interview-with-john-poniske-designer-of-plains-indian-wars-from-gmt-games/

If you are interested in the game, please consider pre-ordering a copy at the following link for the special P500 price of $43.00: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-654-plains-indian-wars.aspx

The game currently is sitting on 286 orders so still 214 shy of the required 500.

Thanks to John for providing us with a very nice prototype copy for this review.

-Grant