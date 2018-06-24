Hearts and Minds: Vietnam 1965-1975 is a card-driven game covering the American buildup of troops and arms in Southeast Asia through the decision to begin troop withdrawal covering the years of 1965-1975. The game is quick playing (3-6 hours) and clean (map using area movement). Hearts and Minds uses most major events of the period, including proposed events such as the Macnamara Line which was never actually built. Although nominally a combat game, the mechanisms actually revolve around both sides occupying South Vietnamese provinces for propaganda purposes. The heart of the game is political influence and the tug of war nature over control of the hearts and minds of the Vietnamese people and the public at large.

-Grant