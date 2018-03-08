There’s a scanned/printed version of Up Front that you can buy from The Wargame Vault here:

http://www.wargamevault.com/product/148406/Up-Front-Complete-Game-BUNDLE

I desperately wanted a copy of the game, but couldn’t justify the $125 price tag on the second hand market. I was directed towards this and decided to take the plunge. I couldn’t find a lot of info about this version so decided to show you what this product looks like.

-Alexander