Welcome to another installment of our painting guides for 15 mm Flames of War miniatures. You can use the search function up top to find guides for Shermans, Priests, Panzer IV’s, Pumas, STUG III’s, and many others. I’m currently building up my British forces for Late War army lists, and I’m a big fan of the Comet. Whilst they only saw limited active combat time I wanted to put together a platoon of them so I can have some nice heavy tank battles – sometimes having a swarm of Sherman’s is just too squishy against German Big Cats.

So, let’s get cracking.

The models have excellent detail on them and even come with a few spare track links for customizing the models. As is most often the case, the parts fit extremely well and there was almost no flash or mold lines. There was an issue with some of the turrets (that come with a peg and hole mount) though.

The only real blemish on the models were the sink marks on the track pieces. The tracks and road wheels are a single molded piece, which is fantastic for ease of construction, but that lead to the little sink marks seen below. Not a big deal because with mud and weathering/shadows these will not be visible at all on the tabletop – just wanted to note that they were present.

I base coated the tanks in Colors of War’s Chieftain Green. I used the big spray can which makes the job quick and painless without having to invest in an airbrush and associated setup.

It’s kind of hard to see, and I forgot to take a real picture, but before I base coated the light tan for the gun mount I washed the tank with Army Painter’s green ‘Army Tone’ and then dry brushed a light green highlight. I believe I used a medium green from Citadel paints, but I can’t actually remember.

So the gun mount is a tan fabric which has a slightly different effect than I’ve previously worked with. I wanted to accentuate the depth of the material, as opposed to the flat metal panels of the tank. I washed the tan with Army Painter’s ‘Soft Tone’ to add shadows.

The effect here is subtle, but I used an even lighter tan colour to highlight the ridges of the gun mount in order to provide more contrast. I’m very happy with how this effect turned out and it looks great on the table.

The next step was to use my old classic ‘Pavement’ grey from the 99c section at WalMart to paint the road wheels, tracks, gun muzzle, machine guns and other details.

Here they are all lined up in a row at this stage. I then used Citadel’s ‘Nuln Oil’ wash to give definition and depth to these areas on the models. Nuln Oil is a fairly dark shade, so you don’t need a lot of it to get a good effect.

After that was dry I applied the water slide decals for the company, regiment and division. The Water slide decals that come with the kits are actually somewhat larger than the ones that come in the Late War British set I got from Battlefront, and looked unseemly on the mudflaps. That was a little odd, so I used the ones from the Late War package which I think are much more proportionate to the model.

Below is the whole platoon all nicely decalled. As always at this stage I’m happy with how the models look, but they’re far too clean for my liking! (Bonus Panther and Jagdpanther in the background: Spoiler alert!)

For the weathering and dirtying I used MSP’s Burnt Umber, which is a high density pigment paint, so a little goes a long way. I very liberally apply it to the road wheels, tracks, mud guards, and underbelly of the chassis. After this I use a light dry brush of the same tan colour of the gun mount. This gives definition to the dark brown and gives a more dry and dusty look. I like that this gives the effect of dried on mud.

Boom. Comets. A full Platoon. These are pretty expensive to include in your army, but I think they’ll be a blast to play with as a support unit. I’m definitely getting a second box so I can field a squadron and do some heavy tank armour battles on the Western Front.

-Alexander