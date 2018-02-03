Fresh off the P500, Battles of the Warrior Queen covers the major engagements during the rebellion of the Iceni tribe and Boudicca’s allies against the legions of Emperor Nero in 60 AD. Led by Queen Boudicca, the rebellion would be the greatest British threat to nearly four centuries of Roman domination of Britain.
To play this module you will need the maps, counters and rules that come with this module and the rules and some counters from Caesar: Conquest of Gaul, which is currently out of print. Battles of the Warrior Queen can also be played with the Simple Great Battles of History (SGBoH) rules.
-Grant
Grant, the Great Battles of History series is simply awesome. It is my favorite ancients battle system and I own many of the games in the series to include Caesar: Conquest of Gaul (found a very good copy on the geek market for about $60-$65).
I love this series because they are great games to study ancient battles so for me that equates to great solitaire games (I play a lot of games solitaire). Caesar Conquest of Gaul is mainly about beating up Gallic tribes due to the Romans having better quality troops and better leadership (as it was historically).
Regarding this expansion however, I remember watching a documentary about Boudicca’s rebellion years ago. While I do not regard her as any type of a hero (slaughtering innocent Roman civilians precludes her from taking the moral high ground) I remember thinking how awesome a Great Battles of History scenario set would be for the Boudicca battles, particularly the battle of Watling Street where the Romans were heavily outnumbered and Boudicca was defeated.
If you do get into this series do yourself a favor and ignore the simple GBOH rules. They are still complicated but without all of the chrome and realism of the regular rules. The regular rules, although pretty thick, are rewarding and do justice to this beautiful system.
