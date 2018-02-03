Fresh off the P500, Battles of the Warrior Queen covers the major engagements during the rebellion of the Iceni tribe and Boudicca’s allies against the legions of Emperor Nero in 60 AD. Led by Queen Boudicca, the rebellion would be the greatest British threat to nearly four centuries of Roman domination of Britain.

To play this module you will need the maps, counters and rules that come with this module and the rules and some counters from Caesar: Conquest of Gaul, which is currently out of print. Battles of the Warrior Queen can also be played with the Simple Great Battles of History (SGBoH) rules.

-Grant