Bloodborne: The Card Game is based on the Chalice Dungeons in the video game Bloodborne, the ever-changing labyrinths and tombs carved out by the Great Ones beneath the fallen city of Yharnam where horrifying creatures reside. In the card game, players compete to kill monsters and take their blood. We played for the first time during Gen Con 2017 and really had a good time with the game. The art is fantastic and the mechanics are nifty, especially the order that players get to kill monsters and how different cards and weapons can subvert that order to steal blood. Interesting game!

-Grant