Glad you got to get a taste of this fantastic game. We trained for a five person game, but alas, we could only swing a three person game. This is a magisterial game. Triple depth with religion war, political war, and with six people the diplomacy which weaves it all together. We started to get a feel for the political/military war. Some of us understood the religous war (the papal player failed to do what only the Pope can do), but we did not even come close to experiencing the diplomacy aspect. England/Protestants player was able to win. Our group had to train for the game. By that, I mean we had to have practice days before the real game to prepare. It is a long set of rules, many of which had exceptions. We had our game on Oct. 21st, 2017. It as a real blast. We played for 12 hours. On Dec. 29th, we had our HIS awards night to celebrate.
My wife did get this game for Christmas. Thank you for the thoughts about Here I Stand. It looks fantastic and I am still digesting the rules myself. I hope I will be able to find a couple more players.
