A brand new edition of a popular classic from Martin Wallace, London will appeal to the strategic thinker among board game fans. Tasked with rebuilding London in the decades following the great fire, players juggle building requirements, bank loans, and poverty as they strive to realize their vision for the city.

The game features a unique mechanism of playing cards to develop the city, then “running” the city by taking all the card actions simultaneously. Players have to repay all their loans before the game ends, but need to worry only about how much poverty they’re creating relative to the other players. In true Osprey Games style, this 2nd Edition version is full of beautifully made components, with the cards stealing the spotlight as the art is just fantastic!

-Grant