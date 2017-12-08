Here you are – an advance look at the prototype version of Nights of Fire! Not the largest image – best I could get – but you can see some details. The green wooden blocks are the Insurgents, divided into Fighters and non-mobile Locals (sticker sheet in the foreground). The 10 large red triangles are […]

My friend Matt purchased the predecessor to this game Days of Ire: Budapest 1956 from Cloud Island and we played it earlier this year. It was a very well put together CDG that was fun to play and had some twists and turns that I didn’t expect. Brian Train has reached out to us as co-designer with Dávid Turczi and asked if we would be willing to give this game a play and do a video review ahead of their planned Kickstarter campaign in 2018. Of course we said yes and are simply waiting for Brian to receive his copy and send to us to play.

Look for more on this game in the near future but it does look promising!

-Grant