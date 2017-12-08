Here you are – an advance look at the prototype version of Nights of Fire! Not the largest image – best I could get – but you can see some details. The green wooden blocks are the Insurgents, divided into Fighters and non-mobile Locals (sticker sheet in the foreground). The 10 large red triangles are […]
via Nights of Fire – prototype components! — brtrain
My friend Matt purchased the predecessor to this game Days of Ire: Budapest 1956 from Cloud Island and we played it earlier this year. It was a very well put together CDG that was fun to play and had some twists and turns that I didn’t expect. Brian Train has reached out to us as co-designer with Dávid Turczi and asked if we would be willing to give this game a play and do a video review ahead of their planned Kickstarter campaign in 2018. Of course we said yes and are simply waiting for Brian to receive his copy and send to us to play.
Look for more on this game in the near future but it does look promising!
-Grant
Thanks for the h/t Grant!
I got a shipping notice last night from “furgefutar.hu” which is either a Hungarian company or the Swedish Chef having a difficult moment, and I assume it is the prototype, making its way here.
I think you will find this an interesting game.
David and I have been working on it steadily for a year; there are a lot of things going on inside what appears to be a quite straightforward exercise in jackbooted repression and one-sided violence.
David is mostly a Euro designer but he plays enough wargames that we came up with an interesting hybrid – I learned a lot from him about different methods for introducing that funny thing called “fun” in designs.
LikeLike