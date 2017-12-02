I was lucky enough to procure a copy of Yaah! Magazine Issue #7, which is a wargame magazine published by Flying Pig Games that includes articles on upcoming games, reviews of recently released games, strategy articles and tips and a pack-in game. The game included in the magazine is called Beast at the Gates which is a brigade-level treatment of the 1864 Battle of Drewry’s Bluff (also known as Proctor’s Creek) from designer Sean Chick (Frederick’s War and Highland Charge) is simple to learn and quick to play but difficult to master. All in all, a really impressive amount of content that is worth the price.

-Grant