Tuesday, October 31, 2017 marked the 500th Anniversary of Martin Luther posting his 95 Theses, which is the document that started the Reformation. Well, lucky me, on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, I returned from work to find that my 500th Anniversary Edition of Here I Stand: Wars of the Reformation 1517-1555 from GMT Games had been delivered. Coincidence? I think not! I dove right in and shot an unboxing video to show off the deluxe components included in this Anniversary Edition. I am most excited for the 2-player version of the game, which uses a Diplomacy Deck, as I am unsure if I can convince the other members of my group to play a 4-6 hour game on this subject. We shall see.

