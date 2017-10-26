A game that I have been anticipating since immediately ordering it on P500 when offered last year, Holland ’44: Operation Market-Garden from GMT Games is an amazing production. I opened the game and almost immediately set it up for my first solo play to familiarize myself with the rules (as I have yet to play any of Mark Simonitch’s other 44′ Series games). So far, although I am only a few turns in, it has not disappointed and is quickly becoming one of my favorites of the year. Check out our unboxing to get a feel for what is inside the game!

-Grant