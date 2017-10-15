In The Pacific War: From Pearl Harbor to the Philippines, two players face off in an epic struggle for control of the Pacific area of operations during World War II. In action from December 1941 to June 1944, the Japanese player uses his forces against the Allied forces from the United States, Great Britain, Australia and the Netherlands. Aircraft carriers, battleships, cruisers, and land-based aircraft are all involved. With them, each player plans and conducts strategies out of a limited hand of resource cards to gain the initiative and defeat his enemy’s forces and control crucial ports and bases across the Pacific. The Japanese are at their strongest at the beginning, and the Allies gain power and resources each turn. I can say that the counters are gorgeous and I love that they are pre-rounded and very thick. This game looks great on the table!

-Grant