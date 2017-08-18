I finally received my copy of Colonial Twilight: The French-Algerian War, 1954-62 from GMT Games and wanted to show you what is inside the box. These COIN games are fantastic asymmetric games with beautiful components and Colonial Twilight is no exception to that rule. Also, in case you missed them, we did a series of interviews with the game’s designer Brian Train last summer and I recommend reading them if you are on the fence about adding this game to your collection. The interview is in three parts and here they are: Part I, Part II & Part III.

-Grant