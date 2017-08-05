I had the opportunity over the weekend to play Where There is Discord, a solitaire game covering the The Falklands. It’s a huge (physically speaking) game with a fascinating theme. Here’s a few highlights:

With the Royal Naval Task force only 2 days sailing into the operation to liberate The Falkland Islands, the Argentine leadership requested a cease fire. The Event deck in Where There Is Discord provides players with an ever changing landscape on which they have to conduct operations. Every turn a new card is drawn that will either force the player to play under certain conditions, or will cause International or Domestic opinion to shift. A Ceasefire card was drawn on Day 2 of the campaign, which thematically represented the Argentines trying to buy time in order to organize a more concerted air attack, and to give their Navy time to formulate more concrete plans.

This early in the war a ceasefire would have been deeply unpopular on the home front, so the PM and the War Council utterly rejected the offer. In doing so International opinion dropped a point, as the outside world was faced with Margaret Thatcher’s steely determination. There would be no respite for the enemy after The Falklands were taken by bloody force.

Outside of that the Royal Navy encountered some poor weather early in the campaign. The poor weather affects not only the likelihood of enemy air attack, because they’re being cautious of launching long range sorties in bad weather, but there’s a chance that friendly Sea Harriers aren’t able to make it back to the carriers safely. Unfortunately tragedy struck early into the operation and a Harrier and crew were lost before even making contact with the Argentine Air Force.

The Argentines have an unlimited supply of aircraft at their disposal (but have a limited number of Exocet missiles) so they don’t worry about scrambling and losing planes. The British task force however has a very limited supply of Sea Harriers and losing them early can have big impacts later on down the line. You’ll be faced with nail biting decisions as you try to push your luck by not running Combat Air Patrols in bad weather, just hoping that the Argentines are being as cautious as you are.

Thanks for sticking around, there’s more of these to come, and a deep written review coming soon!

-Alexander