Our thoughts after our surprisingly quick first play of The Alamo Remembered 2nd Edition from Victory Point Games. We finished our first game in 10 minutes, which led us to refer to the game as a wargame filler. We were actually able to play 3 times in about 40 minutes, which included rules review and learning. The game is very fun and simple, but gives you the feeling of a meatier game with some very eclectic mechanics (such as flipping counters to see if they activate or not!).

If you missed them, check out our simple rules summaries and play notes posts: Action Point 1 and Action Point 2.

-Grant