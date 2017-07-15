Not Alone is an assymetric card game from Stronghold Games where one player plays an alien creature that is trying to destroy a marooned crew (the Hunted) in the 25th century. The players have to move to sites to gain advantages so that they can defeat the alien and ultimately get off the planet. When players move to sites, they hide where they moved, and the alien has to decide which sites to go to. If players are located at the sites the creature chooses, they lose a will, and when they lose three will, they are dead. Players can build their decks by adding new locations with improved actions. Really great fun and interactive card game that plays in about 30 minutes.

-Grant