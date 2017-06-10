At the start of our Memorial Day weekend, we decided to play Washington’s War The American Revolution from GMT Games. The game was very good and involved a lot of back and forth struggle for the Political Control of the colonies, which gave a similar feeling of the tug of war found in Twilight Struggle, one of our very favorite games and probably the best Card Driven Game out there. We had some trouble at the beginning of the video with uncontrollable laughter and apologize for that but we have over 5 minutes of blooper takes to share sometime in the future. We enjoyed our play very much and recommend this game to anyone that likes CDGs and games covering the Revolutionary War.

-Grant