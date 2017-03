This game designed by Paul Rohrbaugh is a very interesting Wargame from Turning Point Simulations and focuses on the air and naval battle for control of Midway Island during World War II.

If you are interested in the game, you can purchase it from Turning Point Simulations at the following link: https://www.turningpointsimulations.com/Details.cfm?ProdID=12&category=0

