Our initial thoughts after playing The Invincible Armada designed by Mark McLaughlin and published by Turning Point Simulations.

We also published an interview with designer Mark McLaughlin about the game several weeks ago and did an unboxing video.

This is a great little fast playing wargame with some really nice graphics, counters and mapboard. If you are interested in the game, you can purchase it from the Turning Point Simulations website at the following link: https://www.turningpointsimulations.com/Details.cfm?ProdID=26&category=0

-Grant