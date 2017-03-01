We played Villainous Vikings 2nd Edition from Victory Point Games this past week and shot a video sharing our initial thoughts. Our copy of the game is a 2nd edition printing and as such has been given an upgrade to all of the components including a new mounted map board, beautiful new laser cut counters and reworked cards. This game is very fun and we enjoyed it a lot!

If you are interested in the game, you can still buy it on the Victory Point Games website at the following link: https://www.victorypointgames.com/villainous-vikings.html

Look for a more in-depth written review soon on the game.

-Grant