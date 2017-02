Trying out a more in-depth video review of some games, especially wargames, based on requests from viewers of our YouTube Channel, so here’s a look at Fields of Despair France 1914-1918 from GMT Games. Spoiler Alert: this is an incredible design, a fantastic implementation and rethinking of the strategic hidden block wargame system/style. For me, this is an early contender for game of the year.

