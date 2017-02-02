This is the newest P500 game from GMT, and it looks to be something very special. It’s a WWI block wargame that is played in scenarios but can also be strung seamlessly together for a grand campaign spanning the four years of the war. I’m already chomping at the bit to get this to the table.
Thanks for the unboxing, glad to hear it can be played solo. Look forward to your review. Can you share with me what camera you use to shoot the videos? Quality is very nice. Thanks
LikeLike
Yes, there’s 1 solitaire scenario in the game (it’s fairly substantial though so still worth it to me). I actually shoot all these videos on my Samsung Galaxy edge 7. I just wait until the middle of the day so the natural light is at its brightest.
LikeLike