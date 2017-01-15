Zulus on the Ramparts simulates the defense at Rorke’s Drift, it’s solitaire only and this latest edition comes with a mounted map board amongst other things. I’ll be reviewing this one soon so keep an eye out!
Reviews, Solitaire Sunday, Unboxing
Reviews, Solitaire Sunday, Unboxing
Zulus on the Ramparts simulates the defense at Rorke’s Drift, it’s solitaire only and this latest edition comes with a mounted map board amongst other things. I’ll be reviewing this one soon so keep an eye out!
Yet another excellent unboxing video. I am still awaiting my copy ordered during VPG January sale.
“Mister Postman look and see
is there a parcel in your bag for me … „
LikeLiked by 1 person